JAY Z sells $6 tickets to US gigs to cut out touts and resale rip-offs

Some tickets for JAY Z's concerts in America are being sold for as little as $6 (£4.50) in a bid to cut out touts.

It's led to some fans asking whether deals to see the 4:44 album tour on primary and resale sites are real.

Concert promoter Live Nation is using the best seats, such as front row and VIP tickets, to make more money so that resellers are priced out.

It means secondary ticket sites and touts are left with cheaper tickets, often in the upper levels.

The Weeknd, One Direction, Radiohead, Tool, U2 and Coldplay have all used similar strategies to try to cut out expensive resale tickets.

Earlier this year, JAY Z signed a 10-year deal with Live Nation, which is reportedly worth $200m (£155m).

"Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over nine years, we have travelled the world producing historic music experiences," JAY Z said in a statement at the time.

"For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape."

There has been some confusion over the cheap tickets.

Some believed JAY Z's gigs weren't selling well.

However, Live Nation told US magazine Billboard, that just three dates in, the 4:44 tour was the rapper's highest grossing solo tour ever beating his 2013 Magna Carter concerts by up to 21%.

A number of superstars have tried to counter the problem of tickets being sold for higher prices on resale websites.

Taylor Swift was criticised for an anti-ticket tout scheme in the US, which required fans to earn "boosts" to improve their chances of getting tickets to her concerts.

The boosts included posting about her on social media, watching her new video and buying her album or merchandise.

A spokesperson says the singer wanted to "reward fans for being fans".

Ed Sheeran used strict rules around entry to try to counter the problem.

He asked fans to bring four forms of ID for his most recent UK tour.

We've asked Live Nation whether they will be using the same strategy if JAY Z tours the UK but we haven't had a response yet.

