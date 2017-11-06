Ozzy Osbourne to headline Download Festival at Donington Park in 2018

Ozzy Osbourne will be headlining Download Festival next year.

He's appeared previously with Black Sabbath at Donington Park, Leicestershire, but it'll be the first time he'll grace the stage as a solo artist.

The Prince of Darkness will close the three-day festival which takes place on 8-10 June 2018.

Promoter Andy Copping says: "We're unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year."

The Download Festival set comes as part of Ozzy Osbourne's final world tour announcement.

"Already hailing from the Midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask the Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own?" Andy adds.

"The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat."

Download Festival has been the home of rock music since the eighties.

The festival attracts icons of rock and metal to its main stage, plus some of the hottest new acts in the world.

AC/DC, KISS, Metallica, Black Sabbath, The Prodigy, Rage Against The Machine, Slipknot, Linkin Park and many more have all headlined its main stage.

