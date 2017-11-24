The calendar turning British red-headed men into naked pin-ups

Jay Pagan was bullied for having ginger hair and being overweight from primary school through to university.

When he was young, children told him he had "ginger germs" and as he got older he was tagged in cruel memes on social media.

Jay says comments passed off as "banter" at university hurt just as much as taunts in the school playground.

"It's like a pinprick," the 25-year-old, who lives in Cardiff, tells Newsbeat.

"One on its own doesn't really hurt, but over three years of university it all builds up.

"You question your confidence and, even if you're proud of something, you've always got those voices in the back of your head."

Tired of the "fat, ginger" comments, in 2013 Jay hit the gym to lose weight.

And this summer, he stood naked on a London rooftop and was photographed for a calendar that only features men with red hair.

"I was surrounded by big, glass, office buildings with women knocking on windows and waving," Jay says.

"That was an experience."

The Red Hot calendar was launched in 2013 by Thomas Knights and raises money for anti-LGBT bullying charities.

The founder wanted to "rebrand" the public's perception of men with red hair after he too was bullied.

"It was born out of a personal place," he says.

"I recognised there weren't really any positive role models for ginger guys."

He quickly realised the models he was working with had had similar experiences to his own.

"There wasn't one model who didn't have a story to tell about bullying. It was completely across the board."

And the bullying models experienced didn't only come from their classmates.

"Even teachers would take the mick out of me for my hair, which I found very isolating," 27-year-old Alex Mountain, from Weybridge, says.

"The teachers are supposed to have your back when it comes to bullying - and they didn't."

Even one calendar star who didn't directly experience bullying, says his hair led him to struggle with his identity.

"Subconsciously it has affected me," says 23-year-old Chris Jammer from London.

"I didn't want to be an oddball - the white black guy with ginger hair."

The models believe Thomas's calendar has helped change public perception of red hair as well as how they see themselves.

"I don't think I'll ever think I look amazing," says Jay. "But Red Hot has almost been affirmation for the way I look."

And Alex says he now gets compliments "24/7" about his hair.

"The Red Hot movement has changed my life."

