The case for the voting age to be lowered to 16

At the moment, 1.5 million 16 and 17-year-olds are too young to vote.

They pay taxes, but aren't old enough to elect the men and women who decide how to spend them.

Yet after a General Election where younger people turned out in numbers not seen for decades, the question of whether it's undemocratic to continue to deny 16-year-olds the vote is being asked again.

Leading the teenage charge this time around is Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton.

His proposal not only calls for the voting age to be lowered, but for political education to be taught in schools.

"The young people that I come in to contact with understand issues and they get behind campaigns," he told Newsbeat.

Seventeen-year-olds Nathan, Samah and Jess, from Oldham's youth council, are a case in point.

"I pay tax as an apprentice and I have no say on where it goes," says Nathan.

"I want a say in how much my education costs," Jess chimes in.

"There's no test you take at 18 which means you are informed," argues Samah.

And their case is backed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Scottish National Party, the Lib Dems and Green Party are all on board too - but crucially the Conservatives aren't.

Speaking just before this year's General Election, Prime Minister Theresa May said: "You have to pick a point at which you think it is right for the voting age to be.

"I continue to think it is right for it to be 18."

Some claim that position is based on a fear that not enough younger voters would vote for the Conservatives.

But the PM is not alone in her thinking.

Austria is the only country in the EU where 16-year-olds can vote in general elections.

And although supporters for lowering the electoral age say you can get married, join the Army and work full-time at 16 - that's not entirely true.

You can now vote in the Scottish parliamentary and local elections at 16. The Welsh Assembly is looking at doing the same for local elections there.

Labour MP Jim McMahon believes the momentum is with his campaign to push forward a bill proposing votes at 16.

"If you are giving 16-year-olds the right to vote in Scotland and Wales, you ought to be doing the same for 16-year-olds in England too," he says.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat