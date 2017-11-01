New York's Halloween parade goes ahead despite a truck attack in the city

New York's Halloween parade went ahead on Tuesday night despite a truck attack in the city, which left eight people dead and 11 injured.

Many people were determined to show their solidarity with those killed.

Thousands of costumed revellers took to the streets for the city's annual village Halloween parade.

The event, now in its 44th year, is one of America's largest street festivals with 53 marching bands, dancers and artists.

Officials had confirmed the Halloween festivities would still continue but with an increased security presence.

People dressed as superheroes, evil scientists and zombies turned up and many also took to social media with posts about coming together in defiance and solidarity.

"The reason they think of doing something like this is to scare people and terrorise people into staying home," one person posted on Instagram.

"But that's why I love this city - everyone just carries on."

The mayor of New York Bill de Blasio was among the people to attend the Halloween parade.

