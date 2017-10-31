Ed Sheeran to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox

Ed Sheeran is to appear with Example and Big Narstie on Celebrity Gogglebox.

He will sit on the famous sofa and chat about the telly for a special version of the hit show - which will be shown on Friday.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is also appearing on the programme with his mum Peggy and son Gene.

The special edition of the show is part of Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK's Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign.

Last week it was revealed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also be appearing on the show.

The full list has now been revealed and Ed will be on it with his friends.

He said: "I'm such a huge fan of Gogglebox so it's going to be weirdly surreal to actually be part of it."

Liam Gallagher added: "It's an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty Gogglebox - especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand up To Cancer."

Other celebs sharing a sofa will be sporting legends and mates Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, as well as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

In the past Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Olly Murs and Niall Horan have taken part.

We'll get to see the stars watching the telly for charity on Friday 3 November at 9pm.

