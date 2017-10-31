Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton sorry for missing premiere

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton has said sorry to fans for missing the show's Hollywood premiere at the weekend.

The British star, who plays Jonathan Byers in the Netflix series, was denied entry to the US after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.

Media reports claimed the 23-year-old was stopped after traces of cocaine were found in his luggage.

But he says he "was not arrested or charged with a crime" last Saturday.

"My planned travel to the US last week was affected by an issue at US immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible," he said in a statement released to several US outlets.

"I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the US officials at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport).

"I'm sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere.

"We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show."

The Hollywood Reporter claimed law enforcement officials said they'd found traces of cocaine on the actor and that he'd admitted the consumption of drugs to them.

According to their report, Jaime Ruiz, branch chief of strategic media engagement for US Customs and Border Protection, said: "Foreign nationals may be inadmissible due to the commission of a crime involving drug possession.

"CBP officers treat all international travellers with integrity, respect and professionalism while keeping the highest standards of security."

Charlie, who's from Bridlington, toured with rock band Comanechi for a year and made his TV debut as Gary McCready in DCI Banks.

He's due to appear in the New Mutants film.

He wasn't the only star to miss the Stranger Things premiere.

David Harbour, who plays Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper, was in Bulgaria working.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat