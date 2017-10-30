Travis Scott 'being sued' by fan after balcony fall

Travis Scott is apparently being sued by a fan who says he was left paralysed at one of his gigs.

23-year-old Kyle Green says it happened after he fell from the balcony during a show at Manhattan's Terminal 5 venue.

The rapper is accused of making the situation worse by getting staff to drag the fan to the stage, so he could be given a ring as a "consolation".

So far, there's been no response from the rapper.

This goes back to a show on April 30.

"Everyone was packed in like sardines. It was hard to breathe," Kyle Green told the New York Post.

He says some fans then started jumping off the balcony, after being encouraged to do so by Travis Scott.

This video of fans jumping was posted on Twitter by hip-hop photographer Ravie B.

In the footage, you can hear Travis Scott saying: "Are you gonna do it? They're gonna catch you, don't be scared."

Those fans jumped willingly - but Kyle Green says he was pushed as the crowd surged forward.

"I fell and hit the floor. Before I knew it, I was surrounded by security guards, who scooped me up," he said.

He says he was then dumped by the stage without any kind of neck brace or backboard.

That's when he says the rapper gave him one of his rings.

Kyle Green says his injuries included fractured vertebrae, a broken left wrist and fractured right ankle - and that he needs a wheelchair.

Days after the show, the Pitchfork website carried a statement from Travis Scott's team.

"The safety of everyone is held in the highest regard and we are currently conducting an internal investigation to ensure that this does not happen again," the statement reads.

Kyle Green says the emotional toll caused by the fall is "brutal" and that he now has to "depend on my family for almost everything."

In 2015, Travis Scott was arrested for inciting a riot at Lollapalooza.

The New York Post says the claim against him states the venue and security guards should have known that he "had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events."

Newsbeat has contacted Travis Scott's team but so far, there's been no comment.

