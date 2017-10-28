Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen leaves good luck message for Strictly star Susan Calman

Daenerys Targaryen has taken a break from dragon rearing to wish Susan Calman good luck ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special.

Susan and her dance partner Kevin are performing the foxtrot to Queen's Killer Queen.

It's inspired by Game of Thrones but for copyright reasons they're calling it Challenge of Chairs.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys sent a message to Susan saying: "My dragons and I will be watching."

And it's fair to say Susan is a little bit excited by the video message.

In the video, Emilia / Daenerys says: "Susan, my sources tell me you are playing the mother of dragons this week on Strictly Come Dancing.

"As the mother of dragons myself I wanted to wish you luck because you are my favourite. You and adorable Kevin, I want to win."

And just to turn up the pressure, she added: "My dragons and I will be watching, waiting, patiently to see you win Strictly Come Dancing. I believe in you Susan. You go get 'em."

During a backstage tour, Kevin told Newsbeat his outfit is "Jon Snow inspired" - just don't mention the fantasy drama by its actual name though.

"I'm going to be the mother of dragons but for copyright reasons I'm not Daenerys Targaryen. But I'm someone who might pass for Daenerys Targaryen," said Susan.

"Let's call it Challenge of Chairs with Jon Sleet and Diana Torgen."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat