Kellogg's sorry for 'racist' cereal box

Cereal giant Kellogg's has apologised after it was accused of "teaching racism" on one of its cereal boxes.

It's after a complaint about the pictures on the front of the Corn Pops box which shows yellow characters having fun and a brown character scrubbing the floor.

Author Saladin Ahmed tweeted the company saying it is "teaching kids racism".

Kellogg's then replied saying they have updated the artwork.

Saladin Ahmed is the writer of the Black Bolt series for Marvel Comics and author of the 2012 book Throne of the Crescent Moon.

He was outraged because the only brown Corn Pop on the box was depicted as a janitor.

A few hours after his tweet, the Kellogg's US Twitter account responded saying they were committed to diversity and inclusion.

Saladin later tweeted to say he "genuinely appreciated" the quick response from the company.

It's not the first time a big brand has come under fire for racism recently.

Just a week ago, moisturiser brand Nivea was criticised for an advert promising one of its products will lighten black skin.

And earlier this month Dove apologised after releasing a series of images that appeared to show a black woman turning white after using their soap.

