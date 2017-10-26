Love Island's Jamie: I feel guilty for posting modelling pics on Instagram

Love Island star Jamie Jewitt says he feels guilty that he posts photos on Instagram that "aren't real".

The model says young people can get disheartened by seeing images on the social media site and he wants to show "it's just a job".

"The images are not the real me and they very rarely portray the real person," he said.

He's now writing a book and giving a talk about the effect of social media on self-esteem.

In May, Instagram was revealed to be the worst social media platform when it comes to its impact on young people's mental health.

In response, Instagram said keeping the platform a safe and supportive place for young people was a top priority.

"Young girls and boys that I know are quite addicted to social media and get disheartened by seeing these images that are just not real," says Jamie.

"Coming from a modelling background, I thought I was part of the problem. I'm trying to make people realise that it's just a job."

Jamie signed up to Instagram as part of a work contract for the reality TV show Taking New York in 2014.

He now posts regularly to his 819,000 followers - a number which ballooned following his appearance on Love Island this summer.

He says he is told by his modelling agency he has to post his photos online and will continue to do so while it's a part of his career.

"I know I'll be called a hypocrite by certain people," Jamie admits.

"That comes part and parcel with modelling but if I can't say what I've done candidly, and what people should focus on... then I don't know who can.

"I feel a bit guilty for being a part of it and what I'm made to post. It's important to make the audience aware of what exactly they're looking at."

Jamie is giving a TEDx talk about the modern day influence of the digital world on Saturday.

He says the influence of social media means that people are now able to judge themselves against billions of other people in the world.

"I don't think we're quite built to have that much competition in front of our eyes, being a competitive species.

"Young people see it, get confused by it and have trouble feeling good about themselves.

"A lot of these images are falsified, they're not real versions of people's lives - so it's about trying to call out the things that are false."

Jamie reveals that he has wanted to quit modelling a couple of times, but was persuaded to keep going by his parents.

Jamie says he was reluctant to sign up to Instagram initially and ultimately it cost him work.

"My career started to go down the pan because I didn't have a following. Even when my work was disappearing, I still refused to get it."

