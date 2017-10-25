Marilyn Manson parts ways with bassist Twiggy Ramirez, who's accused of rape

Marilyn Manson has parted ways with his long-time bassist Twiggy Ramirez after he was accused of rape.

Jessicka Addams, former lead singer in the Florida band Jack Off Jill, claims the musician - whose real name Jeordie White - sexually assaulted her when they were in a relationship.

Marilyn Manson took to Instagram to say the guitarist would be replaced on tour, adding: "This is a sad day."

Twiggy Ramirez has yet to respond to the allegations.

Jessicka wrote a lengthy post on Facebook on Friday in which she said Twiggy was verbally, physically and sexually abusive when they were together more than 20 years ago.

She claimed she was raped by her then-boyfriend after an argument, adding: "He forced me on to the floor with his hand around my neck. I said 'no'. I said 'no'."

Jessicka said she was warned by her band's record company that Jack Off Jill could be blacklisted by concert promoters and lose their record deal if she revealed her ordeal publicly.

She wrote that she continued to see Twiggy throughout the 90s and toured with Manson after being convinced by her label it was best for her band.

Jessicka said bumping into him would leave her "sick to my stomach" and tested her strength.

She added: "It's never easy to tell the truth when you know how much backlash you'll receive."

Marilyn Manson took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the band would no longer be working with Twiggy.

Jessicka responded to the post, writing: "Thank you. I am truly at a loss for words."

