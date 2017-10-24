Gemma Collins 'consulting lawyer' over stage fall at Radio 1's Teen Awards

Gemma Collins has told The Sun that she's consulting a lawyer over her fall on stage at Radio 1's Teen Awards.

In an interview with the newspaper, she claims the BBC hasn't apologised or offered her compensation.

The Radio 1 press office said the production company, which made the show, gave the reality star a full briefing before she went on stage.

Speaking to Newsbeat immediately after the fall on Sunday, Gemma Collins said she was fine.

Although she escaped serious injury, she told the paper she's been left with bruising and pain and is in "total shock" after the fall.

The 35-year-old said: "I've got to consult a lawyer. The BBC, they've not been in touch with any compensation or anything - or even an apology."

The Radio 1 press office said it took health and safety seriously and has issued a statement.

"The BBC takes the health and safety of everyone involved very seriously and we are awaiting a full report from Remedy - the production company who made the show - about the incident.

"But they have told us that Gemma did receive a full briefing before going on stage."

Gemma Collins had been on stage on Sunday to reveal Love Island as the winner of the best TV show prize when a hole opened beside her to lift contestants Amber Davies, Jamie Jewitt and Marcel Somerville up on a mechanical platform.

The Towie star later made light of the incident with a tongue-in-cheek social media post showing her as the temporary face of a work-based accident helpline.

That tweet has since been deleted.

She also tweeted the video of the fall, comparing herself to Madonna.

Gemma Collins also posted a video of her fall on Instagram with the Titanic soundtrack underneath.

Her appearance on Radio 1 on Tuesday was cancelled.

