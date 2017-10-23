Fan is accused of groping Harry Styles at a charity gig in Los Angeles

A fan has been accused of groping Harry Styles during a charity performance in the US.

The One Direction star was singing at a breast cancer awareness concert at LA's Hollywood Bowl when the alleged offence took place.

Harry appeared to move the person's hand away from his crotch area before continuing his set.

There's been no comment from the 23-year-old's publicity team or on his own social media feeds.

Some fans are calling the incident a "sexual assault" while others have demanded more respect for the singer.

#RespectHarry trended on Twitter after the incident on Saturday night.

He's due to return to the UK this weekend for two London performances before moving on to Manchester.

The Harry Styles incident comes at a time when the topic of inappropriate touching and harassment is in the news almost every week.

A series of actresses have come forward to say they were abused by film producer Harvey Weinstein - who has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

And women all over the world have been using the hashtag #MeToo to describe the everyday harassment they face.

