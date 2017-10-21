Magazine apologises to Solange for editing image

The Evening Standard has apologised to Solange Knowles after it altered her hairstyle on the front cover of its magazine.

In an article on its website, the newspaper said it made "the wrong call" to edit the photograph and it was done for "layout purposes."

"We have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange," the article says.

Solange posted an original version of the image on Instagram.

It had the caption, "dtmh (don't touch my hair) @eveningstandardmagazine".

"Don't Touch My Hair" is the name of a song from Solange's 2016 album A Seat at the Table.

In an interview last year, she explained how she believes hair is "incredibly spiritual, and, energetically, it really encompasses and expresses who we are."

"The song is as much as what it feels like to have your whole identity challenged on a daily basis, although physically touching the hair is extremely problematic!"

In a series of Instagram stories - which only last for 24 hours - Solange elaborated on the Evening Standard front cover controversy.

In the first screenshot, she highlights where the braids should have been by circling an area above her head.

She then posted parts of the interview where she is quoted as saying that braiding is an "act of beauty, an act of convenience and an act of tradition - its own art form."

The journalist who interviewed Solange, Angelica Jade Bastien, has also criticised the magazine for the article.

She told her Twitter followers she was "publicly disowning" the piece as it was a "fiasco despite my efforts."

She added: "I told my editors to take my name off of the byline because they distorted my work and reporting in ways that made me very uncomfortable."

