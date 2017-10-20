Model Ines Rau becomes Playboy's first transgender Playmate

Model Ines Rau has made history by becoming Playboy's first transgender Playmate.

In the first issue since its founder Hugh Hefner died, the 26-year-old model appears in the magazine's coveted centrefold spot.

The November/ December issue is a 100-page tribute to Hugh, who was an advocate for LGBT issues.

A black and white portrait of the businessman is the magazine's front cover image.

Ines first appeared in Playboy's May 2014 issue in a special edition, which looked at gender as non-binary.

And no stranger to the modelling world, she's appeared in Vogue Italia and starred in a campaign for fashion brand Balmain.

Now with the release of November's issue, she'll become the first transgender Playmate in the magazine's 64-year history.

A Playmate is a model who appears on the centrefold of the magazine as its Playmate of the Month.

Speaking to Playboy about her photo shoot, Ines said her centrefold spread reminds her of how far she and other trans women have come.

"When I was doing this shoot, I was thinking of all those hard days in my childhood," she said.

"Nudity means a lot to me since I went through a transition to get to where I want to be."

"And now everything happening gives me so much joy and happiness. I thought 'Am I really going to be a Playmate—me?' It's the most beautiful compliment I've ever received," she added.

Ines is not the first transgender model to feature in the magazine.

Back in 1981, transgender actress Caroline "Tula" Cossey was photographed in Playboy to promote the Bond film For Your Eyes Only.

However it was not known to the public that she was trans.

She went on to pose for the magazine again in 1991 after a British tabloid revealed she was transgender.

