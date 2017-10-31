Why the Brit school is more than just a fame academy

The Brit School has seen Adele, Amy Winehouse - and more recently - Ella Eyre and Loyle Carner walk through its corridors.

But apart from that, what do we really know about the school?

There are a number of myths surrounding it, so we headed down to Croydon, south London, to set the record straight.

Firstly, it's not a stage school. It's a comprehensive with a full academic programme alongside the performing arts.

That also means you don't have to pay any fees. But students do need to audition or be interviewed in order to be selected.

"I find it unusual that people still think you have to pay to come here, this school is free," explains Stuart Worden, the principal of the Brit School.

"It's a state school. It just happens to be really good at performing and creative arts."

When you wander around the site, it looks like any other school with football pitches, ordinary buildings and teachers' cars parked outside.

There is a modest wall of fame, or as the principal describes it, "pictures of kids who have done well".

But Adele's picture stands out, despite not being any bigger than the others.

"She wrote some of her first songs here," he tells us.

"My memories of her are that she just had a lovely way about her, she was really popular because she was funny.

"Obviously she was a really good songwriter, a gorgeous singer, but I think the best thing is she was just such good company."

That doesn't mean that everyone who goes there ends up being famous or even wants to be a big star.

"The second myth is that maybe all these young people are interested in fame and they are not," Stuart Worden explains.

"All they really want to do is be good at their stuff. So an actor like Tom Holland just really cared about being a good actor and that's happened for him."

The academic side is also important, something else you might not realise.

"We are a school and we need our students to do well in all areas," he says.

"All our academic subjects are above the national average. I think 60% of our students walked away with the equivalent of three A stars."

And because of the success stories of Adele and Amy Winehouse, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's all about music.

"A lot of people don't know that we have as many filmmakers, games makers and make-up artists as we have musicians," he says.

But surely getting in is an impossible dream for many?

"We see pretty much everyone who applies because we are a comprehensive school and we believe in giving opportunities to everyone," he explains.

