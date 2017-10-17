Stormzy and J Hus lead the Mobo Awards nominations

Stormzy is leading the way at this year's Mobo Awards after picking up five nominations.

The 24-year-old grime MC is up for best male, best grime act, best album, best song and best video.

Rapper J Hus is close behind after bagging four nominations and told Newsbeat: "My music is getting better. I'm working harder and I appreciate it. I want to win all four."

The 2017 awards show will be held in Leeds on 29 November.

J Hus is nominated for best male, best album, best song and best video.

He's up against his friend and early collaborator, Mostack, in the best male category and said there is competition between them.

"I know he'll be excited because he was complaining last year because he didn't get nominated. I'll still beat him though."

The 21-year-old's album Common Sense has also be nominated for an award.

"The album did well. I wanted people to see me as diverse and I wanted to make proper music that will last," he said.

"I just want to be up there with the best and I feel I'm getting there slowly."

Jorja Smith and Stefflon Don each have three nominations, including facing each other in the best female and best newcomer categories.

They will both be up against Loyle Carner - who also has three nominations - in the best newcomer category.

Past winners of this award have gone onto big things, including Kano, Tinie Tempah, Jessie J and Rita Ora.

Craig David, who won the category back in 2000, is nominated this year in the best R&B/soul category.

He'll be up against Mercury Prize winner Sampha who is nominated in that category, as well as for best male and best album.

Another hotly-contested title this year will be for best international act, whose nominees include DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Drake, Solange Knowles and Migos.

The Mobo Awards have been running since 1996 and were set up to recognise and celebrate music of black origin.

