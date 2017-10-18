'I'm gay and I was sexually assaulted by a woman'

Frank McGowan was sexually assaulted at a party in Glasgow two years ago.

He says he "didn't feel under threat" by his attacker, Cheryl Cottrell, because she was a woman.

The film-maker, who is gay, has been struggling with post traumatic stress disorder and suicidal thoughts since it happened.

Cheryl Cottrell, 29, was put on the sex offenders register and sentenced to 120 hours' community service after a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court in August.

Rape Crisis Scotland say one per cent of survivors contacting them for support have been abused by a woman.

WARNING: FRANK'S ACCOUNT OF THE CRIME CONTAINS SOME GRAPHIC DETAILS

Frank, who's 36, is entitled to anonymity because he's the victim of a sexual crime. He's decided to waive that to encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward.

"I've been in positions before when a girl has been drunk and is holding on to you, and that's fine," he says.

"I identified myself as being gay straight away but she didn't believe me. I kept moving her hands and she kept touching my nipples and biting my ears."

Frank, who was nominated for a Bafta for his film Looking After Mum, says things got more serious as his attacker drank more alcohol.

"Something fell off the worktop in the kitchen and I bent over to pick it up. I had very loose trousers on and a bit of a builder's bum showing from what I can imagine.

"She just grabbed me and put her hands right down my trousers and shoved her fingers really violently up inside me. I was shocked.

"It didn't last for long but I jumped away and I was like, 'What the hell are you doing?'

"It was awkward, it was painful, it was invasive and it was mind-numbing."

Frank says he has suffered severe anxiety flashbacks and PTSD since the assault. The stress and trauma of the court appearances meant he had to take time out from his music and film-making.

"Some mornings I just couldn't get out of bed because I was just frozen," he says.

"You end up feeling like you're the only person in the world that this is happening to. Especially being a man, I thought this doesn't happen to other men, it can't."

Since waiving his right to anonymity Frank has had hundreds of supportive messages from people across the world.

"I've been quite lucky. Since I've spoken about what happened, Jeremy Kyle called me to say he thought I was really brave. I've had well wishes from Lorraine Kelly, and Whoopi Goldberg.

"I was in tears hearing them say they were looking up to me. It shows you the impact you can have by sharing your story. Hollywood or Glasgow, we're all just people."

There's help for anyone affected by these issues at BBC Advice.

