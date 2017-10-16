'Tis the season to be... Sia!

When you think of huge Christmas hits, it might be Michael Bublé or Mariah Carey that spring to mind.

But now there's a new contender for the Christmas crown.

Sia has shocked fans by revealing she's made a festive album called Everyday is Christmas, which will be released next month.

After teasing fans online with Christmas themed pictures, the Australian singer-songwriter made the announcement on Twitter earlier today.

Sia's known for her flamboyant outfits as well her theatrics and dance style and has promised "many goodies" in the run up to the album release.

She's given fans the song list, but you won't recognise any of the titles as they're reportedly all originals.

There's big excitement among fans, even though Christmas is still more than two months away.

Everyday is Christmas will be her eighth studio album.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat