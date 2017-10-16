James Corden apologises for Weinstein jokes at charity event

James Corden has apologised for making jokes about the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal.

The Late Late Show host said he wanted to "shame" the producer and not his alleged victims.

During a charity gala, he joked: "It's been weird this week watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it's weird."

Harvey Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

During the annual amfAR gala in LA, James made a series of gags about the Hollywood producer who is facing rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment claims.

He said: "It's a beautiful night here in LA.

"So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage."

*Warning - some people may find the language used in this video offensive*

The British comedian faced a backlash on social media after the gig, where his comments were met with groans from the audience which included Tom Hanks, Fergie and Kate Hudson.

Critics included actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento - who have both claimed they were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

The former has now called on CBS, which airs The Late Late Show, to donate money to a women's centre.

James Corden has since tweeted an apology.

James Corden got his first big break in Hollywood after being cast in a Weinstein Company movie.

He played Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts in One Chance.

