James Corden criticised for Harvey Weinstein joke at charity fundraiser

James Corden has been criticised for a series of jokes he made about Harvey Weinstein.

Hosting the annual amfAR gala he quipped: "It's been weird this week watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it's weird."

Film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment claims.

He denies the allegations and says any sexual contact was consensual.

James Corden's comments were met with audible groans from the A-list audience which included Tom Hanks, Fergie and Kate Hudson.

The amfAR gala is an annual event that aims to raise money for HIV/Aids research.

Footage uploaded to Twitter from the ceremony shows James Corden appearing to be slightly surprised by the groans following his opening monologue.

*Warning - some people may find the language used in this video offensive*

The British comedian and actor started the series of jokes by suggesting Harvey Weinstein had asked for a massage from several "beautiful" people in Los Angeles for the event.

James Corden then informed the crowd: "I don't know if that groan was because you liked that joke or don't like that joke.

"If you don't like that joke, you should probably leave now."

Several of Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims claim he suggested exchanging massages.

James Corden ended the series of jokes by saying: "Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, although he'll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."

Shortly after the clip was published several Twitter users vented their anger at the fact James Corden had made the remarks.

Actor Rose McGowan, one of the women who claims Harvey Weinstein raped her, was one of the first to react.

The New York Times reported that in 1997 Weinstein reached "a previously undisclosed settlement with Rose McGowan" after an alleged episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.

Other users were also clearly upset by the jokes.

But James Corden also had people supporting him over the jibes.

James Corden is yet to publicly comment over the jokes.

Harvey Weinstein is one of the most successful men in movie history. His films have been nominated for more than 300 Oscars - winning 81.

He's been suspended by the academy that organises the Oscars ceremony following the allegations.

He's denied any sexual assaults and maintains that any sexual contact was consensual.

