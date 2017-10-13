Ed Sheeran's Shape of You goes five times platinum

Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You single has gone five times platinum.

When streams and downloads are added together, it works out as three million sales, according to the BPI which represents the UK music industry.

Only Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? and Elton John's Candle In The Wind '97 have sold more copies in the UK.

Shape Of You is also the biggest selling single of 2017 so far, according to Official Charts data.

The BPI made the announcement on Twitter.

The song has also spent a total of 14 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

It's been streamed 224 million times and downloaded nearly 765,000 times since its release on 6th January 2017.

The track comes from Ed Sheeran's third album Divide (÷) that recently achieved 7x platinum status.

The BPI's Gennaro Castaldo said: "Shape of You has become an anthem for a generation and an instant classic that is sure to remain a staple of streaming playlists and 'best of' album compilations for years to come."

