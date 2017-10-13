Will fashion brand Marchesa be tainted by Weinstein scandal?

As allegations of sexual assault mount up against Harvey Weinstein, his wife of ten years has left him.

British fashion designer Georgina Chapman said her "heart breaks" for all the women who suffered pain because of him.

The Hollywood producer's been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a number of actresses, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Now the scandal is hitting his wife's fashion label and red carpet favourite, Marchesa.

Celebrity fashion stylist Alex Longmore told Newsbeat: "If any celebrity is seen wearing Marchesa at the moment, it's almost like they're slightly supporting what's gone on before.

"Harvey got his leading ladies like Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Kidman to wear Marchesa. It was a statement and Georgina's brand kind of went hand in hand with Harvey's."

Georgina Chapman is a co-founder of Marchesa, which launched in 2004 - the same year she started her relationship with Weinstein.

The label's dresses cost thousands of pounds and are very popular on red carpet premieres at events like the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Harvey Weinstein was often seen on the front row at Marchesa fashion shows.

Alex Longmore, who's styled the likes of Little Mix and Emma Bunton, believes actresses in Hollywood may no longer want to wear Marchesa because "they will not want anything to do with Harvey, his entourage or his family."

The celebrity stylist met Georgina Chapman in London and told Newsbeat: "She works very hard. Up until now, her and her business partner have been clever with how they've marketed their brand."

Rita Ora is often seen in Marchesa. She starred in Southpaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, which was produced by The Weinstein Company.

Other celebrities who have worn the label include Selena Gomez and the Duchess of Cambridge.

So how will the allegations against Weinstein impact the Marchesa brand?

An American jewellery company was due to produce a range with Marchesa but in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Helzberg Diamonds said: "The company is not launching the Marchesa brand at this time."

The diamonds are still available on Helzberg's website but without the name Marchesa.

Marchesa has also postponed its Spring Summer 2018 Preview.

Brand strategist Andi Davids told Newsbeat, Marchesa needs to do damage control and "make clear that they don't condone his [Weinstein's] behaviour.

"Her brand started to take off right around the same time as their relationship.

"But if it comes out that she didn't know about these types of allegations, people would actually support her as a potential victim as well."

Newsbeat contacted Marchesa who declined to comment.

