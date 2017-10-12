Louis Walsh to make stage debut in Nativity! The Musical

X Factor judge Louis Walsh will make his stage debut in a production of Nativity! The Musical.

He's been a judge on the talent show for more than a decade, but as this year's programme raps up, he'll be stepping onto the stage at London's Eventim Apollo.

He'll take on the role of the Hollywood Producer in Birmingham Repertory Theatre's production of the musical.

The show will run for four days in December.

As well as mentoring acts on the X Factor, Louis has also been a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent and X Factor USA.

And in the nineties and early noughties, he managed some of Ireland's most successful pop groups - Boyzone and Westlife.

In the musical, Louis' character will join teachers Mr Maddens and Mr Poppy as they prepare their class to act in their school's Christmas Nativity.

But at St Bernadette's, they've decided to turn the traditional Christmas play into a musical - winning them a visit from the likes of a Hollywood Producer.

So even with his new acting role, Louis still gets the chance to do the judging.

And despite the new territory, Louis is excited to take on the role.

"I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Nativity! The Musical in London this December," he said.

"I am a great fan of the films and I can't wait to get started as the Hollywood Producer to see if the class of St Bernadette's really have the X Factor."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat