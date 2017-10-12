Rose McGowan, one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers, has account limited by Twitter

The actress Rose McGowan, who was one of the first to speak out about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults, has been temporarily limited from using some Twitter features.

McGowan was named in a New York Times article revealing decades of sexual harassment against young actresses.

Twitter has "limited" her account for 12 hours for "violating" its rules.

It means she and can't tweet, retweet or like posts, and can only send direct messages, for 12 hours.

In their message to McGowan, Twitter says that it will reactivate her account if she deletes tweets which violate their rules.

It's not clear which rules she has violated, but they may be over ones she posted about actor Ben Affleck.

In a tweet which has since been deleted, she said that Affleck knew about Weinstein's behaviour.

Affleck posted a Facebook status saying that he was "saddened and angry" at Weinstein "over decades".

In another tweet which hasn't been deleted, she writes: "Ben Affleck f*** off".

According to the Twitter rules, harassment and hateful conduct are grounds for being suspended.

Twitter users are questioning the company's policies for temporarily limiting someone who has spoken out about sexual assault.

Weinstein is accused of using his power and influence to take advantage of, and sexually harass, young actresses in Hollywood over the course of three decades.

A number of Hollywood stars have spoken out against the behaviour, as more victims including Cara Delevingne and Angleina Jolie have come forward.

Weinstein denies the accusations and says he is seeing therapists about his misconduct. He has been fired from the company he co-founded.

A Twitter spokesperson said: "We don't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons."

