Eminem attacks Trump in freestyle rap at BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminem has brutally criticised US President Donald Trump in a new video.

The rapper calls him a "racist 94-year-old grandpa" and slammed fans who back the president during a four-and-half minute freestyle.

"Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against," he raps in the film, shown during last night's BET Hip Hop Awards.

Twitter users can't wait to see whether Mr Trump will respond.

In the video for freestyle The Storm, Eminem is shown in a car park, stepping towards the camera to rap directly to viewers.

"If you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this," he says, raising a middle finger.

The 44-year-old slams Trump for focusing on NFL players who "take a knee", and causing drama on social media.

"This is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada," he says.

"All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also calls the president racist.

"Racism's the only thing he's Fantastic 4 cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange."

And he praises former president Barack Obama.

"We better give Obama props 'cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops," he says.

American footballer Colin Kaepernick, basketball player LeBron James, Snoop Dogg and J. Cole are among those tweeting their appreciation for the freestyle.

But it didn't go down well with everyone.

This isn't the first time the Detroit rapper has criticised Mr Trump.

Last year he released the nine-minute freestyle Campaign Speech in which he calls the president a "loose cannon" who "doesn't have to answer to no-one".

Cardi B was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking five trophies including Single of the Year for Bodak Yellow.

Kendrick Lamar took four awards, including Album of the Year and DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj and JAY-Z were also successful.

