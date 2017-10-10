Love Island's Chris Hughes reveals bottled water prank

If you were looking forward to drinking mineral water infused with Chris Hughes' tears, you are about to be disappointed.

Yesterday, the Love Island star said he was going to launch the unique bottled mineral water with Topman.

But he's now revealed L'Eau de Chris was in fact just a joke.

It was a stunt to encourage men not to bottle up their emotions for World Mental Health Day.

It's fair to say not everyone was entirely convinced when the product was advertised yesterday.

Now Chris admits L'Eau de Chris was designed to symbolise the fact that 84% of men bottle up their emotions.

He's joined the male suicide prevention charity CALM as an ambassador.

CALM and Topman have launched the #DontBottleItUp campaign to show men it's ok to open up.

Chris says: "Yesterday everyone was shocked that I had literally bottled my emotions in a water bottle infused with my tears."

"And as the L'Eau de Chris name suggested, doing that would have been ludicrous; yet this is what men across the UK are doing every single day."

But some of Chris' fans will be disappointed they won't be able to drink his tears from a bottle.

