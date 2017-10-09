Plus size model Ashley Graham shames those who troll her workout videos

Plus-size model Ashley Graham has shamed people who troll her workout videos on Instagram.

On Sunday she posted a video of herself in the gym to her 5.3 million followers, which got a load of negative comments.

Later that day she called some of them out in a second post.

''I don't work out to lose weight or my curves, because I love the skin I'm in,'' she told her followers.

After the video was published, Ashley told her followers that "EVERYTIME after I post a workout video I get comments like...You'll never be skinny so stop trying''.

This is her Instagram post which highlights negative comments.

Other comments included: "You still need your fat to be a model."

The 29-year-old was the first size 14 model to ever feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine and labels herself as a ''leader for the body positive movement''.

She regularly posts videos of herself in the gym on her Instagram account and told her followers: ''For the record - I workout to: stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy.

