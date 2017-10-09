Grime pioneer Major Ace dies from brain tumour

Major Ace, one of the founders of grime, has died.

He was part of Pay As U Go Cartel, which helped launch the careers of Wiley and DJ Target, among others.

The MC, whose real name was Luke Monero, had been suffering from a brain tumour, and passed away on Sunday.

Chipmunk, Lethal Bizzle, Wretch32, MistaJam, and Twin B are among the artists and DJs paying tribute to him on social media.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Cass.

Pay As U Go Cartel reached number 13 in the charts with Champagne Dance in 2002.

The crew, including Wiley and BBC 1Xtra DJ Target, as well as Slimzee, Geeneus, Gods Gift and Flow Dan, have gone on to successful careers in grime.

In 2014, they collaborated with fellow London crew So Solid, and recorded a session for 1Xtra.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat