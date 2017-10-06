Shania Twain v Wolf Alice: The unlikely chart battle

Country music star Shania Twain is going head to head with Wolf Alice for number one on the UK album chart.

But it's not just a musical battle - both side's fans have been getting pretty heated.

Shania's album Now is just ahead of Wolf Alice's second release, Visions of A Life.

Both albums came out last Friday and in terms of sales, there's very little between the two.

Now is Shania's first album in 15 years but she's not lost many fans in that time.

One Direction's Niall Horan tweeted his support for his "favourite person in the world" to be crowned queen of the charts.

American pop rock band Haim also pledged their support for the Canadian line-dancing star.

Wolf Alice, the four-piece band from Camden, have some high profile fans too. Including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Matty Healy from The 1975 waded in, calling Shania "the old guard".

Wolf Alice drummer Joel Dilla tweeted about a previous run-in with Shania after being forced to line dance to Man, I Feel Like A Woman when he was younger.

He wrote: "15 years later, like a country star makeover of the clown from IT, she's returned from her slumber."

But after it all turned a bit nasty he deleted the tweet, replacing it with one saying Shania was actually a legend.

You'll have to wait for the Official Chart Show with Greg James on Radio 1 at 4pm to find out who comes out on top.

