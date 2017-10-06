Model Arvida Byström gets rape threats after an advert featured her hairy legs

Swedish model, Arvida Byström, says she's received rape threats after posing for an advert with hairy legs.

The 26-year-old featured in an Adidas campaign promoting a new brand of trainers.

She received dozens of abusive messages after the advert was released on YouTube.

In an Instagram post, which is getting more and more attention, she says she was also threatened with rape in direct messages on social media.

She said: "My photo from the @adidasoriginals superstar campaign got a lot of nasty comments last week.

"Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair.

"Literally I've been getting rape threats in my DM inbox."

As well as being a model, Arvida is a photographer and is well known for posing with her body hair on show.

Adidas says she "questions femininity and gender standards using so-called 'girly' aesthetics".

The model, who turned 26 on Wednesday, is being backed by her followers on Instagram.

Brian said: "As a human being, I'm male in case u can't tell, I don't see the problem w hairy legs. It's there for a reason."

Linonono writes: "You should decide for yourself if you shave or not. Or what else to do with your body."

Ina adds: "I don't get the hairy legs but if you feel happy and well in your mind that's great. Do what you want."

Along with fellow artist Molly Soda, Arvida released a book called Pics Or It Didn't Happen, which features 270 photos of women's bodies which Instagram has taken down for breaking its community rules.

She also appeared in a series for Vice called There Will Be Blood in 2012, which featured photos of women during their periods, and has a gallery space called GAL in London with Hanna Antonsson.

