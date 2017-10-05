Sam Smith reveals the heartbreak that inspired Too Good At Goodbyes

Sam Smith has spoken about the broken heart that inspired his single Too Good At Goodbyes and gave him his sixth solo UK number one hit.

Sam became an international star with his debut album, In The Lonely Hour, which he wrote after falling in love with someone who didn't feel the same.

Fortunately (for his career) a more recent heartbreak gave him inspiration for his follow-up record.

"It's one guy from last year," he tells Newsbeat.

"To be honest, this song isn't about anyone else, this is about me and how I deal with heartbreak.

"It isn't about the other person. The other person was actually really lovely, which makes it all that much harder."

Too Good At Goodbyes, which has spent three weeks at number one, has Sam on familiar ground, but he says the rest of his new album, which is yet to be announced, won't be sad songs about break-ups.

He has worked with US producer Timbaland on his second album, who has helped out on party anthems by Justin Timberlake, Pussycat Dolls and many more during his career.

He says there are "loads" of moments on his new album that will surprise fans.

"Too Good At Goodbyes is one of four songs on the album which is about someone else, a relationship I was in," says Sam.

"All the rest of the album is about other stuff.

"I'm talking on this record about other things like fame, the world and other people's relationships."

As well as topping the UK chart, Sam's single has become a top 10 hit across the world, so it's safe to say his return to pop is going quite well.

But despite selling more than 12 million copies of his debut album, he admits he worried people wouldn't want to hear a second record.

"That was my biggest fear," he says.

"I feel so lucky to be able to do what I do and tour round the world and I don't take that for granted.

"I was really scared that people just wouldn't want to hear my voice again and I'm really thankful that they do, for now.

"They might get sick of it in a few months."

