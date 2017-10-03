Top Boy star Ashley Walters hints a third series may be in the works

Talks are in progress for a revival of Top Boy, actor and star Ashley Walters has suggested on social media.

The British crime drama series originally aired on Channel 4 in 2011, aiming to give an insight into life on London estates.

It got a second series, with another four, hour-long episodes, two years later.

Now there are rumours Netflix is poised to revive the series.

These are the latest rumours to hit the internet since Ashley Walters all but confirmed the show's return on Instagram last year, and Drake bought the rights to it this April.

Walters, who played drug kingpin Dushane, has told Newsbeat that whilst there's nothing to confirm "as of yet", [but] there may be an update next month.

Netflix also told us that they don't have any updates on Top Boy at the moment.

The series was well received when it first launched with over one million people tuning in.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, it wouldn't be the first time that Netflix has picked up a Channel 4 show, with Black Mirror moving over in 2015.

Series one and two of Top Boy are currently available to watch on Netflix, so whilst fans are waiting for an "imminent" announcement, it might be a good time to get back into the show.

