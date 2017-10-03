Love Island's Chris warns Katie Price over 'threatening voice notes' and 'lies'

Love Island's Chris Hughes has told Katie Price to stop "harassing" him and his girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Chris and Katie have been feuding on social media since September when he claimed she sent inappropriate messages to him in August.

After the former glamour model denied it, Chris posted screenshots of messages he says she sent him on Instagram and Whatsapp.

She hit back by suggesting that she had 51 screenshots of him replying.

Now, Chris has posted a longer message on Twitter, saying: "leave me and my girlfriend alone to live our lives.

"And don't threaten her again saying you will destroy our careers."

He alleges that Price has been "sending threatening voice notes" to his girlfriend Olivia, who he met on this summer's series of Love Island.

The argument started when Katie Price denied that she'd sent "flirty messages" to Chris after he appeared on Loose Women, which she sometimes co-hosts.

But Chris hit back with screenshots of an Instagram message followed by a number of Whatsapp messages over a few days in early August which he says are from Price.

In them, she gives him her number and asks to meet up.

One of them is sent at 3:49am after making a personal appearance (PA) at a club in Darlington.

Chris appeared on Loose Women a few days later, but Price didn't host that episode.

Days later, Katie Price suggested that she had screenshots of Chris replying to her messages.

Then on Monday night, she tweeted again while watching the TV drama Liar, again suggesting that she had screenshots with replies from Chris.

Despite her fans imploring her to release the screenshots, she's yet to provide any evidence of them.

But Chris seems to have had enough with his latest message, which ends: "You've been shamed, live with it, move on."

