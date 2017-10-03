Celebrities respond to Las Vegas shooting and criticise American gun laws

Stars have been reacting to Monday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, in which at least 59 people died and more than 500 were injured.

Police are trying to work out why Stephen Paddock, 64, decided to open fire on a crowd at a music festival from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel.

Officers later found 23 guns in his hotel room and explosives at his house.

One of the most emotional responses came from late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who's from Las Vegas.

He started his programme on Monday with a 10-minute monologue about the attack and broke down several times while talking about the tragedy.

"When someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls," he says.

"But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans then there's nothing we can do about that [because of] the second amendment, I guess. Our forefathers wanted us to have AK-47s is the argument, I assume."

CBS' Stephen Colbert called on US President Donald Trump to tighten up the country's gun laws.

Trevor Noah, who's from South Africa, says he can't believe there have been 20 mass shootings since he moved to New York two years ago to host The Daily Show.

Other celebrities and music stars in America also criticised US gun laws.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling drew a comparison with two mass shootings which took place in the UK in 1987 and 1996 and the changes made to gun laws afterwards.

A guitarist in the Josh Abbott Band, who were playing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, says he used to support the second amendment.

But Caleb Keeter said the shooting had completely changed his position on gun rights.

Other stars are honouring the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Miley Cyrus, who performed at Manchester's One Love concert, performed The Climb for the first time in years.

She said the "words mean more now to me than ever".

Meanwhile, various live performances have been cancelled after the shooting.

All Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Groupand MGM shows were postponed on Monday night.

Celine Dion's show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday is still scheduled to go ahead as is Jennifer Lopez's next performance at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday.

Britney Spears' next Las Vegas performance at the same venue isn't due until next Wednesday.

