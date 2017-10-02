Kendrick Lamar finally announces European Tour and will be joined by James Blake

The rumours are true - Kendrick Lamar has announced dates for a European tour including the UK.

News that Kendrick would be bringing his Damn tour across the pond started bubbling on Reddit last week.

The rapper added fuel to the fire by uploading a map of Europe to his Instagram story over the weekend.

And this morning he finally put fans out of their misery when he put up a picture confirming the tour dates.

The Compton rapper's latest tour started in America back in July.

Its European leg will kick off in Dublin on 7 February, with UK dates in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London, where he'll be joined by special guest James Blake.

This comes as huge news for his British fans as the rapper hasn't toured in the UK since 2013.

In the last four years he's released two more albums and won seven Grammys.

The tour will continue into March in European cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Oslo.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, and when they do this lot will be waiting...

