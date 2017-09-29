Kim Kardashian-West 'confirms' new baby from a surrogate mother in TV trailer

Kim Kardashian-West seems to have confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting a new baby.

At the end of a trailer for the new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star says to her sister Khloe, "We're having a baby".

There have been reports in the US that Kim's younger sister Khloe and half-sister Kylie Jenner are also pregnant.

The trailer didn't address their reported pregnancies.

In a clip for season 14 of the show, Kim is speaking to Khloe in a video call.

"What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim asks.

"The person's pregnant?" Khloe asks before Kim announces, "We're having a baby".

Kim, who's married to rapper Kanye West, has previously spoken on the show about her problems trying to conceive.

"After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality," she says.

"I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."

She's called previous reports that she's expecting a baby via surrogacy "super invasive".

In June, the couple were rumoured to have hired a surrogate because of serious health complications with Kim Kardashian's first two pregnancies.

If confirmed, it would be Kim and Kanye's third child after daughter North, four, and son Saint, who'll be two in December.

Numerous media reports in the past week have said that Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, at 20 the youngest member of the celebrity family, are pregnant for the first time.

The women and their representatives have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

