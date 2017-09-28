Rita Ora to host MTV Europe Music Awards in London

Rita Ora will host this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.

The ceremony is being held in London for the first time in more than 20 years.

"I've always watched it, since I was younger," says Rita, who was born in Kosovo. "I've always kind of had memories from the MTV EMAs and I'm from Europe."

The singer will perform her new music at the event on 12 November at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the venue news in February as part of his London Is Open campaign.

Mr Khan said it was proof England's capital hadn't become "insular" since the UK voted to leave the EU in last year's referendum.

Rita Ora performed as part of Radio 1's Live Lounge this month.

As well as covering Madonna's Like a Virgin, she performed her comeback single Your Song, which she wrote with Ed Sheeran.

"Ed was the last person to join the writing team," she told Radio 1's Clara Amfo.

"We went into the studio for two hours and vibed, then we went to the pub and went to see Stormzy."

Ed has also hosted the MTV EMAs, in 2015. Last year's host was Bebe Rexha.

Your Song is Rita's first single in two years, after a series of troubles with her previous record label.

The singer was signed to JAY-Z's label Roc Nation, but split from them in 2016 following a legal battle.

However, the 26-year-old has since said the decision was "mutual and respectful".

The full list of presenters and performers for the MTV EMAs will be announced over the next few weeks.

