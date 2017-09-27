Natalie Morales claims paparazzi tried to 'exploit' her by taking photos up her skirt

Natalie Morales says a photographer deliberately took photos up her skirt at the premiere of Battle of the Sexes.

The actress said she was left "horrified" after what had been "one of the happiest moments of my life thus far".

In a lengthy Twitter post, she said the photographer, who she didn't name, should be "embarrassed" for trying to "exploit" her for money.

"What a disgusting, horrifying job you have," she wrote.

Battle of the Sexes tells the true story of the 1973 tennis match between world number one Billie Jean King and ex-champion Bobby Riggs.

It stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell, with Natalie as tennis legend Rosie Casals.

On Twitter, she accused the photographer of trying to "exploit" her body in shots taken on the red carpet.

The 32-year-old has also appeared in Girls and Parks and Recreation, and voices a character in the new series of BoJack Horseman.

The actress said the photographer should be embarrassed by what they'd done.

