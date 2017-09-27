Hip-hop artist Young Dolph shot near Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles

Young Dolph has been taken to hospital after being shot in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The rapper, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot multiple times outside the Loews Hollywood hotel just off Hollywood Boulevard after an argument with three other men.

He was seriously ill in hospital on Tuesday, but is expected to survive.

The 32-year-old is best known for featuring on OT Genasis's 2015 track Cut It.

According to The LA Times, Young Dolph had fallen on the floor after a fight when he was shot.

He managed to get into a nearby shoe shop, while two of the other men ran away.

Another man jumped into a gold-coloured car, which was later found abandoned at a nearby petrol station by police.

One man is being held by LAPD.

The hip-hop artist, born Adolph Thornton Jr, has claimed before that he was shot at 100 times earlier this year in North Carolina.

He was unhurt - something he claims is because of his $300,000 (£223,000) bulletproof car.

Three people, including rapper Blac Youngsta, turned themselves into police after that incident, according to TMZ.

His subsequent album from April was called Bulletproof.

