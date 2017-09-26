Cardi B knocks Taylor Swift off US top spot making history

Cardi B has become the first female rapper in 19 years to reach the number 1 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Her song Bodak Yellow knocked Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do off the top spot.

Back in 1998, Lauryn Hill made history with Doo Wop (That Thing) becoming the first female rapper to top the US charts.

Now Cardi B has joined Lauryn Hill on that list.

Congratulations came from across the rap world.

Something which seemed to humble the rapper.

Her rise to the top of the charts is impressive.

Originally from the Bronx in New York, Cardi B has spoken about becoming a stripper in her teens to escape an abusive relationship.

She said the money she made from stripping also helped her pay for school.

She began to get more high profile as she documented her life as a stripper on social media platforms particularly Vine.

In 2015, she joined the reality show Love and Hip Hop: New York for two seasons.

She left to concentrate on her music career and now she's mixing it with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Jay Z. She's the only female to be nominated for the Hustler of the Year at this year's BET Hip Hop awards.

Bodak Yellow is Cardi B's debut single so no doubt plenty more to come.

