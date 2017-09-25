Perrie Edwards tells Little Mix fans she's 'fine' after hospital dash

Perrie Edwards says she "wasn't fit to perform" with Little Mix after being taken to hospital.

Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne had to go on stage at the iHeart Festival in Las Vegas without her on Saturday after she fell ill.

A statement from the band said she was forced to go to hospital because of a "gastric problem".

She's now messaged fans to tell them she's "on the mend" and thanked them for their support.

In the message on Twitter, she says: ''Hello beautiful babas… I'm out of hospital… in my own bed, and on the mend. Thanks to mother goose, nurse sam and doctor hatchi I should be fine in no time."

She also says: ''Sorry to have let you all down, I obv would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn't fit to perform.''

Before the update, Little Mix fans had been sending lots of love on Twitter.

Perrie was seen at the event on Friday, posing alongside her band mates in an olive green jumpsuit.

But they were forced to take to the stage as a trio the following day as Perrie was taken to hospital.

Perrie finished her message by saying: "Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at sunrise hospital in Vegas for looking after me!

''My babas I love you all to the moon ad back.''

