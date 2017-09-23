Blink 182, Korn and Avenged Sevenfold to play Chester Bennington tribute

Blink 182, and members of System of a Down, Korn, Bring Me the Horizon and Avenged Sevenfold are among the acts playing a special gig in memory of Chester Bennington.

The Linkin Park singer took his own life in July.

The gig - at the Hollywood Bowl in the US in October - has already sold out.

Although no official line-up has been announced yet, acts have been confirming their involvement on Twitter.

Chester Bennington fronted Linkin Park for nearly 20 years.

In that time they sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards.

Earlier this week his former band mates announced they would play together again in his memory.

"Linkin Park announce a special show in honour of Chester," the message on the band's website reads, "[we] will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honour the man that touched the lives of so many around the world."

William Ryan Key from Yellowcard and Kiiara are also taking part.

Korn's guitarist, Brian 'Head' Welch, has posted on Instagram to let fans know he'll be there - despite facing heavy criticism for comments he made in the wake of Chester Bennington's suicide.

He described it as a "cowardly way out".

But, in this latest post, he says Linkin Park have "forgiven" him.

"When I heard the news about our friend Chester Bennington I was so sad, hurt and angry. In my shock and confusion I didn't know how to process my feelings correctly," he explains.

"I spoke out from a broken heart and I want to thank the LP camp, and all of my friends and fans for the forgiveness, understanding and grace that was extended to me."

Linkin Park say they'll donate their fees from the event to a fund set up in Chester Bennington's memory.

