Liam Gallagher claims his Twitter was hacked over Noel tweets

Liam Gallagher says his Twitter was hacked and he never accused his brother of faking tears at Manchester Arena.

Earlier this month Noel appeared to break down while performing at the venue's reopening, four months after a bomb attack there killed 22 people.

Shortly afterwards, a tweet from Liam's account branded the show of emotion a "PR stunt".

But now the former Oasis singer denies being behind it and says the police are investigating.

Both brothers have played gigs in memory of those murdered at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May.

Liam was a surprise guest at One Love Manchester, held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after the attack.

He performed an a capella version of Live Forever.

Noel wasn't there - a decision Liam was quick to criticise on Twitter.

But Noel was among the acts booked to play at a benefit at Manchester Arena months later.

He played a nine song set and seemed to start crying during a rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger.

Again, Liam took to Twitter.

"[Noel] broke down in tears come on you seriously ain't buying that", he said, "don't buy into his PR stunt... if the same thing had have gone off in Edinburgh he'd [have] been up there like a shot".

But now he denies those tweets were from him.

"Oh, that wasn't me. Someone hacked my Twitter account," he's told Newsweek.

"I wouldn't do that. I wouldn't say stuff like that. Can you believe that?

"Someone hacked into it and tweeted them for me. I wouldn't do that stuff. The police are looking into it now as we speak."

Noel hasn't commented on his brother's tweets - but did tell Radio X he "wasn't actually crying" during the gig.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat