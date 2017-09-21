'Dark' version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch planned by television network The CW

A new version of Sabrina the Teenage Witch is being made by the CW Network.

At the moment, it's a one-off TV special called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and will air as a companion episode to the new series of Riverdale.

Directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it'll tell the story of Sabrina's occult origins.

It'll see her struggle to reconcile her dual nature of being half-witch and half-mortal while protecting her family and the world from the forces of evil.

According to various reports in America, the rebooted show will take inspiration from horror films like 1968's Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist from 1974.

In January director Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted to Entertainment Weekly that Sabrina would be returning.

"Some people don't even know that Sabrina is in the Archie family," he said.

"There is absolutely a universe where Sabrina pops up in Riverdale or one town over in Greendale."

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an Archie Comics spin-off series from Afterlife with Archie - which is about a zombie apocalypse that begins in the town of Riverdale.

Casting and more news on the series will be revealed in the coming months.

The CW Network also broadcasts shows like Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Supernatural and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

The original Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom ran on ABC from 1996 to 2003 and featured Melissa Joan Hart in the lead role.

She played 16-year-old high school student Sabrina Spellman, who found out she was a witch and is offered advice by her two aunts Zelda and Hilda.

