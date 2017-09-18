Kevin Hart: I was being blackmailed over 'sexually suggestive' video

Comedian Kevin Hart has apologised to his pregnant wife and his children, after claiming someone was trying to blackmail him over a video showing him with another woman.

In the Instagram post, the 38-year-old says he'd made a "bad error of judgement".

Photos have been leaked online which seem to show him in bed with a woman.

He says he has "no excuses" but doesn't want anyone to make any money from his mistakes.

The star, who's one of the most influential comedians on the planet, posted the emotional video over the weekend.

Warning: Contains swearing

Kevin Hart doesn't say exactly what he's done, but according to entertainment website TMZ the video of him with a woman is "sexually suggestive".

The comedian admits he feels like he has a "target on his back".

"Because of that I should make smart decisions," he says. "And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way, shape or form."

He then goes on to say he "made a bad error in judgment" and put himself "in a bad environment" where only bad things can happen.

The comedian - who sells out stadiums and appears in Hollywood blockbusters - also accepts how much pain he's caused.

"I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologised to, that would be my wife and my kids."

But crucially, he says he wasn't prepared to stay silent while someone tried to blackmail him.

He doesn't name the person but TMZ claims the FBI is investigating.

"I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes," he says.

TMZ has published a video, from someone who admits they were trying to make money from Kevin Hart.

But it's not clear if it's the woman seen on screen with him or someone else who got hold of the footage.

