Stormzy will be at judges' houses to help out on X Factor

Stormzy is going to be on this year's X Factor helping at judges' houses.

It's thought the rapper, who is having an amazing year, will head to South Africa as Nicole Scherzinger's guest to assist her in choosing who to take to the live shows.

A source told Newsbeat: "Stormzy is the man of the moment and he'll be great."

He has already worked with Simon Cowell on the charity single for Grenfell Tower earlier this year.

The judges' houses is the part of the show where contestants are whittled down and flown out to various locations around the world to compete for their place in the show's live finals.

Judges usually enlist the help of a famous friend to help them decide.

It's been a big year for Stormzy, he was nominated for the Mercury Music prize.

The prize went to Sampha but we don't think Big Mike will be too worried, Official Charts say his album Gang Signs and Prayer outsold Dizzee Rascal's Mercury Prize-winning 2003 album Boy In Da Corner by nearly 10 copies to one.

He's also appeared on the front cover of GQ magazine.

He was presented with the best solo artist prize at the awards, by none other than leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn.

The Q Awards take place on October 18 and Stormzy is the most nominated artist.

