Campaigners want you to step in if you see people being groped

Campaigners want people to step in and help if they see anyone being sexually harassed in a club or bar.

Three-quarters of the 2,013 18 to 24-year-olds questioned by YouGov for the charity Drinkaware said they'd seen people being groped on a night out.

Even though it's a crime, almost two thirds of women had experienced sexual harassment in bars and clubs.

Around 600 of the women they spoke to said inappropriate comments or touching were "just part of a night out".

"Being drunk is no excuse to grab, grope or make inappropriate comments to strangers on a night out after a few drinks," says Janet Mackechnie from Drinkaware.

"If people see someone being sexually harassed, asking them if they are OK can make a big difference - whether they're a friend or a stranger."

Police are giving similar advice to step in as long as it's safe for you to do it.

It's not just women who say they're being groped.

The poll, which also spoke to 1,000 men, suggests a quarter had been sexually harassed on a night out.

Suni, 20, says she gets groped "two out of three times" when she goes out.

She says she's pretty confident but it still happens, even when she has a group of mates around her on the dance floor.

"I'll end up having to fight someone off after being groped.

"Before, when this has happened to me, my biggest worry has been, 'What if this happens to someone else who doesn't have the confidence to fight back?'

"I can't believe that in 2017 this is still happening and that this is still acceptable."

Anna, 20, says she wears cycling shorts under her skirt to protect herself from unwanted touching.

"I'll choose something to wear for the style, but my next thought would be, 'Do I need to wear tights or shorts underneath so I have a layer of protection?'

"It makes it harder for a boy to get his hands up my skirt.

"I've had people try to grope me at the bar which is very common, especially when it's very crowded.

"I've also had people try to stick their hands up my skirt and try to grab my boobs."

Tom, 20, says he was groped by a woman at a club.

"It was a bit of a weird experience. This girl came onto me and grabbed my balls."

He says the woman was drunk and it's "sort of expected" on a night out.

"I just moved away," he tells Newsbeat. "I didn't enjoy it at all.

"It happened, things happen. You just have to move on."

What should you do if you're sexually harassed?

Drinkaware is launching a campaign to encourage people who see anyone being sexually harassed on a night out to intervene.

So if you're on a night out and see a friend - or a stranger - being sexually harassed here's the advice from Drinkaware:

1. Spot it - is something dodgy happening?

2. Check it - is it safe to step in?

3. Speak out - if it's safe to do so, check in with the person being targeted. Are they OK? If not, try staff or security.

There's extra advice from Drinkaware when it comes to step 3.

How do you know it's safe to step in?

It's about using your instinct and judgement in the situation.

Check the environment. Are other people involved? Does it already look a bit tense?

They say if you're not sure, ask a friend for a second opinion.

If you're still not sure, ask venue staff to help. You don't have to tackle this alone.

Isn't asking other people to get involved going to add to the problem? Won't it cause fights?

Drinkaware have worked with experts in this area and based on their guidance we're asking people to approach the person on the receiving end of the harassment.

It's about diffusing the situation and creating some distance from the harasser.

There are schemes, like Good Night Out, that train staff in bars and clubs so they can spot when customers are getting sexually harassed or groped.

They're also trained in how to deal with perpetrators but at the moment the training's not compulsory, so it's up to individual venue owners to organise the training.

Remember sexual harassment is illegal

Police are involved in campaigns to raise awareness too.

In Bristol, Detective Superintendent Marie Wright from Avon and Somerset Police says they're training officers so they know how to deal with people who report the crimes.

"People are thinking it's normal behaviour when it really isn't. It's about culture and behaviour, and breaking that cycle.

"It's sexual violence and it's not to be tolerated."

Get more advice on how to report sexual harassment or assault.

