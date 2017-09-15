Lady Gaga sent to hospital with 'severe pain'

Lady Gaga has been taken to hospital, and says she's suffering with "severe physical pain".

The Bad Romance singer has cancelled her performance at the festival Rock In Rio in Brazil because of it.

"I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now," she wrote to fans on Instagram.

The 31-year-old recently revealed she's suffering with fibromyalgia, a condition that causes intense discomfort all over the body.

"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform," a statement on her Instagram page said.

"As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday's Rock In Rio performance.

"Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals.

"She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding."

The singer also posted a picture of her arm with a drip in it.

"Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio.

"I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I'm so sorry, and I love you so much."

The musician cancelled a show in Montreal, Canada, earlier this month after falling ill.

She's due to tour the UK in October, and has recently been promoting the documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The film, already out in the US, is due for release in the UK on Netflix on 22 September, will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her music career.

